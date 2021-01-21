This Joe Biden inauguration joke was made so much better by people not getting it

Over on Twitter journalist Chris Giles thought he’d make a joke about the size of the crowd at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

You’ll remember the crowd size was a bit of an issue when Trump became president four years ago but, well, over to Chris.

And we mention it partly coz it’s a good joke, but mostly because of all the responses from people who just didn’t get it, and it made it so much better …

Last word to @jimmfelton who had this to say to @ChrisGiles_ who originally made the joke.

READ MORE

Jimmy Kimmel’s all-singing all-dancing farewell to Donald Trump is simply brilliant

Source Twitter @ChrisGiles_