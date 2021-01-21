This Joe Biden inauguration joke was made so much better by people not getting it
Over on Twitter journalist Chris Giles thought he’d make a joke about the size of the crowd at Joe Biden’s inauguration.
You’ll remember the crowd size was a bit of an issue when Trump became president four years ago but, well, over to Chris.
Looks like the crowds for Biden are smaller than they were for Trump. Period
— Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) January 20, 2021
And we mention it partly coz it’s a good joke, but mostly because of all the responses from people who just didn’t get it, and it made it so much better …
Oh my ! Have you been asleep ? Apart from the Pandemic , there was a mass attack on the Capitol a couple of weeks ago ! Security is huge . Jesus wept pic.twitter.com/73IpQlc0zN
— Lady Karen💙💙💙 (@k1482) January 20, 2021
Because there’s a global pandemic 🤡
— James Foster (@JamesEFoster) January 20, 2021
Period?
Google ‘Capitol Hill’ and you’ll see why. Amazed you missed that episode, it’s gonna blow your mind.
— CLEVERLY WORKS FOR A RACIST (@greg_herriett) January 20, 2021
Because, unlike Trump, the Biden administration recognises that safety of people during a pandemic is more important.
— SheWolfie 🏍🐺💋🏉 (@wolfie_biker1) January 20, 2021
400,000 dead from #Covid might have something to with it?
— [email protected] #NotMeUs (@expressionessd1) January 20, 2021
Er COVID! This apparently is a “journalist” https://t.co/ZYKliSdHFK
— Stephen 🏴 (@cwtchcaerdydd) January 20, 2021
This makes sense because we're in a global pandemic
— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) January 20, 2021
Clue no 1. Pandemic
Clue no 2. Security
— Maria Nadia 🌹💚When standing by is not an option. (@MariaNadia) January 20, 2021
"Looks like the crowds for Biden are smaller than they were for Trump. Period"
I should hope so, there's a pandemic raging.
— citizenJA (@DL_Stone4) January 20, 2021
Could it be because no public is allowed to attend ? COVID is a thing in the USA ….
— cabbieuk (@CabbieUK) January 20, 2021
"Intelligent" comment from an corvidiot. Period.
— amina mangera (@aminamangera1) January 20, 2021
But that is a good thing in a pandemic….
— Joanne McGinn (@Jo_McGinn) January 20, 2021
Could be due to the virus
— Jodie auguiste #BLM 👊🏿👊🏾👊🏽 (@AuguisteJodie) January 20, 2021
Last word to @jimmfelton who had this to say to @ChrisGiles_ who originally made the joke.
Genuinely impressed by your restraint in not telling everybody “that’s the joke”. I think my skull would have exploded by this point.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 21, 2021
