This Joe Biden inauguration joke was made so much better by people not getting it

Over on Twitter journalist Chris Giles thought he’d make a joke about the size of the crowd at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

You’ll remember the crowd size was a bit of an issue when Trump became president four years ago but, well, over to Chris.

Looks like the crowds for Biden are smaller than they were for Trump. Period — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) January 20, 2021

And we mention it partly coz it’s a good joke, but mostly because of all the responses from people who just didn’t get it, and it made it so much better …

Oh my ! Have you been asleep ? Apart from the Pandemic , there was a mass attack on the Capitol a couple of weeks ago ! Security is huge . Jesus wept pic.twitter.com/73IpQlc0zN — Lady Karen💙💙💙 (@k1482) January 20, 2021

Because there’s a global pandemic 🤡 — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) January 20, 2021

Period?

Google ‘Capitol Hill’ and you’ll see why. Amazed you missed that episode, it’s gonna blow your mind. — CLEVERLY WORKS FOR A RACIST (@greg_herriett) January 20, 2021

Because, unlike Trump, the Biden administration recognises that safety of people during a pandemic is more important. — SheWolfie 🏍🐺💋🏉 (@wolfie_biker1) January 20, 2021

Er COVID! This apparently is a “journalist” https://t.co/ZYKliSdHFK — Stephen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@cwtchcaerdydd) January 20, 2021

This makes sense because we're in a global pandemic — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) January 20, 2021

Clue no 1. Pandemic

Clue no 2. Security — Maria Nadia 🌹💚When standing by is not an option. (@MariaNadia) January 20, 2021

"Looks like the crowds for Biden are smaller than they were for Trump. Period" I should hope so, there's a pandemic raging. — citizenJA (@DL_Stone4) January 20, 2021

Could it be because no public is allowed to attend ? COVID is a thing in the USA …. — cabbieuk (@CabbieUK) January 20, 2021

"Intelligent" comment from an corvidiot. Period. — amina mangera (@aminamangera1) January 20, 2021

But that is a good thing in a pandemic…. — Joanne McGinn (@Jo_McGinn) January 20, 2021

Could be due to the virus — Jodie auguiste #BLM 👊🏿👊🏾👊🏽 (@AuguisteJodie) January 20, 2021

Last word to @jimmfelton who had this to say to @ChrisGiles_ who originally made the joke.

Genuinely impressed by your restraint in not telling everybody “that’s the joke”. I think my skull would have exploded by this point. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 21, 2021

READ MORE

Jimmy Kimmel’s all-singing all-dancing farewell to Donald Trump is simply brilliant

Source Twitter @ChrisGiles_