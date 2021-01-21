Jimmy Kimmel’s all-singing all-dancing farewell to Donald Trump is simply brilliant

We’ve seen lots of different ways in which people have been saying farewell to Donald Trump and his four years in the White House.

But not many – maybe not any – are quite so clever and joyous as this video from the great Jimmy Kimmel.

It’s 99 seconds of your time very well spent.

Beautifully done!

Source @jimmykimmel