Jimmy Kimmel’s all-singing all-dancing farewell to Donald Trump is simply brilliant

We’ve seen lots of different ways in which people have been saying farewell to Donald Trump and his four years in the White House.

But not many – maybe not any – are quite so clever and joyous as this video from the great Jimmy Kimmel.

It’s 99 seconds of your time very well spent.

Beautifully done!

I could watch this 100 times. pic.twitter.com/jrAiuC2TIc — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) January 21, 2021

HE IS GONE FROM THE OVAL OFFICE. GONE, GONE! It feels so much better, already! I want to express appreciation to all who voted him out. THANK YOU.🙏 https://t.co/sxlNTHakWX — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) January 21, 2021

Perfect ending to a glorious day..https://t.co/Zieh4e1NNx — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) January 21, 2021

And you can follow Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter here.

Source @jimmykimmel