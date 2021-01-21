Jimmy Kimmel’s all-singing all-dancing farewell to Donald Trump is simply brilliant
We’ve seen lots of different ways in which people have been saying farewell to Donald Trump and his four years in the White House.
But not many – maybe not any – are quite so clever and joyous as this video from the great Jimmy Kimmel.
It’s 99 seconds of your time very well spent.
And that’s that. pic.twitter.com/PKwLPv1Sxf
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 20, 2021
Beautifully done!
Brilliant: https://t.co/zZjWeDiRWX
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 21, 2021
I could watch this 100 times. pic.twitter.com/jrAiuC2TIc
— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) January 21, 2021
HE IS GONE FROM THE OVAL OFFICE. GONE, GONE! It feels so much better, already! I want to express appreciation to all who voted him out. THANK YOU.🙏 https://t.co/sxlNTHakWX
— John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) January 21, 2021
wait for it (🔊 up) pic.twitter.com/y5Se5Lj60U
— shauna (@goldengateblond) January 21, 2021
Perfect. @jimmykimmel https://t.co/1zi2uaEZFb
— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) January 21, 2021
Perfect ending to a glorious day..https://t.co/Zieh4e1NNx
— Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) January 21, 2021
And you can follow Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter here.
