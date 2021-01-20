This military band playing ‘Hit the Road Jack’ was too good to be true (but still very funny)

It probably hasn’t escaped your attention that Donald Trump will leave the White House for the final time today as Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president.

And this video of a band playing ‘Hit the Road Jack’ outside of the White House went wildly viral on Twitter because it caught the national mood so well.

Just Happened. Military Band practices “Hit The Road Jack” right outside the WH! 😂😩 pic.twitter.com/ocDqgA2r9D — Cathay Dawkins (@ArtistCathayD) January 19, 2021

Only one question – quite a big question, obviously – was whether it was too good to be true or not.

Please please please let this be real 🤣🤣🤣🙏🏼 — Fauna Lee (@TheRealFaunaLee) January 19, 2021

Real or not, it made me laugh. — go-go bear (@VatiaSpider) January 19, 2021

😃Is this real? Please, please, please tell me this is REAL LIFE! pic.twitter.com/SRwopkBExO — FrugalLisa ✊🏾 Resist Like A Sistah (@FrugalLisa) January 19, 2021

Alas, no. Here’s the actual footage of the band and what they were playing, just in case you were wondering.

Preps for Biden inaugural… you can hear the band playing on WH grounds. pic.twitter.com/8tBdFy1cDS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 18, 2021

Didn’t stop it going wildly viral though.

Perfect. Trump’s last day. The Military Band right outside the White House — “Hit The Road Jack”… pic.twitter.com/B0kXDgqggB — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 19, 2021

And here’s what people were saying about it.

Who cares if it’s real . . . It’s appropriate 😬😁😂😂🤣🤣🤣 — Lynn Chan (@LynnCha22280011) January 19, 2021

Can’t be real. Awesome. But cannot be real. — Eric B. 🐜 (@Kev_Emo) January 19, 2021

It's fake, but brilliant — Vinny (@vtc123) January 19, 2021

That would be some Class A trolling if it was real. — Zelda 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@ZeldaShagnasty) January 19, 2021

READ MORE

The brilliant Cassetteboy’s ‘Slim Shady’ goodbye to Donald Trump is simply perfect

Source @ArtistCathayD