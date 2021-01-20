This military band playing ‘Hit the Road Jack’ was too good to be true (but still very funny)

It probably hasn’t escaped your attention that Donald Trump will leave the White House for the final time today as Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president.

And this video of a band playing ‘Hit the Road Jack’ outside of the White House went wildly viral on Twitter because it caught the national mood so well.

Only one question – quite a big question, obviously – was whether it was too good to be true or not.

Alas, no. Here’s the actual footage of the band and what they were playing, just in case you were wondering.

Didn’t stop it going wildly viral though.

And here’s what people were saying about it.

Source @ArtistCathayD