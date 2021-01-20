The brilliant Cassetteboy’s ‘Slim Shady’ goodbye to Donald Trump is simply perfect
The brilliant Cassetteboy has said farewell to Donald Trump – and hello to Joe Biden – with this magnificent Slim Shady mash-up.
New! Cassetteboy vs Inauguration 2021 pic.twitter.com/ua6EDbdf9B
— Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) January 20, 2021
‘Don’t forget what I did. But forget about me.’
And because it’s got us in the mood, here’s what @Cassetteboy did in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s election defeat last year.
