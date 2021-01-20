James Corden bid farewell to Donald Trump with this Les Misérables spoof and it’s magnificent stuff

James Corden and his Late, Late Show team gave Donald Trump the big Broadway number his last day in office deserved with this magnificent Les Misérables spoof.

Fans of the musical will recognise the tune to One Day More, just not the lyrics, which have been changed to say an extra special goodbye to the soon to be former President.

It’s clever, funny and oddly affecting (maybe we’re getting carried away at this point …)

One More Day…. One Day More x pic.twitter.com/wgxvfGfBPr — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 20, 2021

It’s a hit! And there’s a few familiar faces in there too, not just Patti Lupone and Matt Lucas (how familiar depending on how much you like your musicals …)

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I actually had this song stuck in my head since this morning thinking we really just have one more day. Lol. — ᴮᴱ⟭⟬ Prisca⁷ 🐳 belongs to BTS💜 ⟬⟭ (@PriscaMar_BTS7) January 20, 2021

already watched this multiple times and i still get chills. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. — Lauren Tarbet (@LaurenTarbet) January 20, 2021

READ MORE

Fox News is confused by all the ‘Kamala Harris hoopla’ and it wins our facepalm of the week