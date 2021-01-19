Fox News is confused by all the ‘Kamala Harris hoopla’ and it wins our facepalm of the week

Kamala Harris will on Wednesday make history in a number of ways, becoming the first woman, the first black person, and the first person of Indian origin to become vice president of the United States.

No wonder it’s getting a bit of attention. Except over at Fox News they really couldn’t work out what the fuss was about and this clip is well worth 36 seconds of your time.

Have ever watched a clip that made you go “did they actually say that shit on tv” pic.twitter.com/Knd1k1vENb — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 19, 2021

Facepalm of the week. At least.

These folks ain’t right in the head — Rob Anderson 🇺🇸 (@RobAnderson2018) January 19, 2021

Damn, the envy is strong.

And comparing Melania to Kamala is a crime. A felony. — Yellowdog in Tennessee (@TNYellowDog) January 19, 2021

Almost every clip @Acyn shares from Fox makes me think that. They're parodies of themselves. I don't know how anyone watches it. https://t.co/MLJysW0Ind — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) January 19, 2021

