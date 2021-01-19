Fox News is confused by all the ‘Kamala Harris hoopla’ and it wins our facepalm of the week

Kamala Harris will on Wednesday make history in a number of ways, becoming the first woman, the first black person, and the first person of Indian origin to become vice president of the United States.

No wonder it’s getting a bit of attention. Except over at Fox News they really couldn’t work out what the fuss was about and this clip is well worth 36 seconds of your time.

Facepalm of the week. At least.

Source @Acyn