Eric and Donald Trump Jr cried as their father left the White House – 7 favourite reasons why

It’s an emotional day for lots of people for lots of different reasons. And two people really feeling it today were the two of the former so-called president’s sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

So much so that the pair of them were moved to tears as their father took his final bows in office today.

Don Jr. And Eric are crying!! Why? pic.twitter.com/Yq7axsCxLN — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 20, 2021

It prompted no shortage of comment, as you might imagine. Here are our favourite 7 suggestions why.

I guess they didn't get pardons 😂 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) January 20, 2021

No more free rides on taxpayers — Samantha Sanderson (@SamSanderson123) January 20, 2021

Daddy won't ever acknowledge them again. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) January 20, 2021

Not like the laughing and dancing when the Capitol was attacked by white rioters — Doral Bed Bugs (@CarlsonTrucker) January 20, 2021

I clearly remember Jr gleefully telling their supporters “let’s make liberals cry again” …..😂😂😂karma is so sweet — Cricrij (@Cricri0579) January 20, 2021

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump were seen crying earlier today. You'd cry too if you got caught committing crimes for your President father and he didn't even pardon you because he was afraid that if he did you'd end up testifying against him at his criminal trial. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 20, 2021

Or maybe it was this …

Trump’s children start to cry after he mentions Space Force pic.twitter.com/xCgK9ZDki5 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 20, 2021

To conclude …

And this.

