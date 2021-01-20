Greta Thunberg just had a savage burn for Donald Trump as he left the White House for the last time

Donald Trump left the White House for the last time today and there was no shortage of savage and very funny farewells for the so-called 45th president.

And right up there with the very best was his from Greta Thunberg, who’s been no stranger to putting Trump in his place over the last four years.

Here’s what the climate change campaigner tweeted as Trump flew out of White House into whatever the hell kind of future he has waiting for him.

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

And just in case you don’t know what she’s referring to, here’s what Trump said about Thunberg back in September 2019.

The 16-month gap makes it even better. What a shame Trump isn’t allowed on Twitter anymore to see it for himself.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about Thunberg today.

One last uppercut by the kid. Love it. https://t.co/DOw6Thueea — Tim Minchin (@timminchin) January 20, 2021

the best thing about this is he can't even respond to it https://t.co/D6dYMgOos9 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) January 20, 2021

Source @GretaThunberg