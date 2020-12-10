Larry and Paul’s ‘Real Daily Briefing’ hilariously captures the art of saying nothing in a sincere voice

Yet again, Larry and Paul have captured the essence of a Downing Street briefing, with a sketch that contains as few facts as the real one, but – unlike most government updates – is absolutely unmissable.

The briefing bot may have had a tear duct error, but we haven’t – we’re just not sure whether they’re tears of laughter or despair.

They shared the sketch to Twitter, too.

We picked a few comments that show how much people enjoyed it.

You know how they say every cloud has a silver lining? Well, that’s what these briefings are.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab