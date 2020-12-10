Larry and Paul’s ‘Real Daily Briefing’ hilariously captures the art of saying nothing in a sincere voice
Yet again, Larry and Paul have captured the essence of a Downing Street briefing, with a sketch that contains as few facts as the real one, but – unlike most government updates – is absolutely unmissable.
The briefing bot may have had a tear duct error, but we haven’t – we’re just not sure whether they’re tears of laughter or despair.
They shared the sketch to Twitter, too.
BREAKING: Today’s Government #RealDailyBriefing.
Featuring updates on #Vaccination #BrexitReality #Crying and @jordannorth1.
Please RT to get the word out.#politicslive #PMQs pic.twitter.com/l3c3ngKeYo
— ♥ Larry & Paul ♥ (@larryandpaul) December 9, 2020
We picked a few comments that show how much people enjoyed it.
Frighteningly accurate everytime! https://t.co/tqHKYbmD90
— Phil Jones (@philajones) December 9, 2020
The English would vote for this guy if given the option. #RealDailyBreafing https://t.co/xXq6tLKUFN
— ross greenshields (@rossgreenshiel1) December 9, 2020
Really, very, very good https://t.co/8YVCuoba11
— John West 🕯 (@JohnWest_JAWS) December 9, 2020
Nailed it. https://t.co/1AuCYCgV4A
— Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) December 9, 2020
You know how they say every cloud has a silver lining? Well, that’s what these briefings are.
Everything’s shit but at least @larryandpaul gov briefings have come out of it. 🤣 https://t.co/IVzw4y4ziH
— CathyCentral (@CathyCentral) December 9, 2020
Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab