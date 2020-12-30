This singer set internet spats to music and people can’t stop watching

Canadian singer, Lubalin, makes soulful pop music with an electronic edge and is steadily increasing his following on Instagram and Facebook.

But it’s over on TikTok that he’s hitting the big numbers, because that’s the perfect platform for his recent, more unusual, creations.

We’ve all seen internet spats on whatever platform we use, but Lubalin takes it a step further – by making these online dramas into songs.

Who would have thought a public argument could be quite so beautiful?

The New Yorker’s Emily Nussbaum shared one of his pieces on Twitter.

The video clearly struck a chord with tweeters, picking up almost 400,000 views in just seven hours, as well as more than 10,000 likes.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

I just watched this five times… I cannot stop https://t.co/7Gv1tV4gUp — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) December 30, 2020

I'm literally crying at my desk. https://t.co/KewmDliVok — Geraldine (@everywhereist) December 30, 2020

This is absolutely amazing https://t.co/mLQbrm0p2V — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) December 30, 2020

Deviant Ollam wanted more.

omg i need so much more of this in my life right now https://t.co/XqzrDyOhjF — Deviant Ollam ツ (@deviantollam) December 30, 2020

They, and anyone else who enoyed these tasters, should head over to TikTok, give Lubalin a follow and never miss another of his gems.

