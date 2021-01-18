The final New Yorker cover of Trump’s presidency gives him the perfect send-off
Donald Trump likes covering his walls with magazine covers on which he appears so here’s another one for his collection.
It’s the final New Yorker cover of Trump’s presidency and we are sure you will agree it gives him exactly the send-off he deserves.
This week’s cover, “A Weight Lifted,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/A1MIcNEmZD pic.twitter.com/z3lsCvDL5f
— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) January 18, 2021
Beautifully done.
the eagle always knew https://t.co/D5v1LFwEik pic.twitter.com/D4PbFKBz1G
— shauna (@goldengateblond) January 18, 2021
And you can read a chat with the cartoonist, Barry Blitt, and see more of his covers here.
Source Twitter @NewYorker