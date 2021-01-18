The final New Yorker cover of Trump’s presidency gives him the perfect send-off

Donald Trump likes covering his walls with magazine covers on which he appears so here’s another one for his collection.

It’s the final New Yorker cover of Trump’s presidency and we are sure you will agree it gives him exactly the send-off he deserves.

Beautifully done.

And you can read a chat with the cartoonist, Barry Blitt, and see more of his covers here.

Source Twitter @NewYorker