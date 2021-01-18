This woman’s hilarious response to a guy asking to buy her underwear is simply perfect

Here’s the great Jayne Sharp – ‘Voice artist. Writer. Buffoon’ – who’s been bothered by a bloke on Instagram offering her large amounts of money to buy her used underwear.

It’s got so bad that Jayne decided to do something about it. Specifically, this, a hilarious video response that is well worth 29 seconds of your time/

Did you see it coming? We didn’t see it coming.

Think I may have just wet mine. Brilliant. — Tommy Henley Pavilion (@tommyhpav) January 18, 2021

He might want those as well. — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) January 18, 2021

Are you taking bids for those ones? — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) January 18, 2021

I’m open to offers. — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) January 18, 2021

Here’s another @Jaynesharp favourite from a little while back.

I think we’re both ready for my husband to go back to the office.#WFH #TheShining pic.twitter.com/WnYu1kEbEj — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) August 26, 2020

And another!

Just doing my bit… pic.twitter.com/a5ER5f0V0E — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 27, 2020

We’re with @MittenDAmour.

God I love this woman so hard. Follow her, follow her now. https://t.co/pGOgss17FT — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) January 18, 2021

Source Twitter @Jaynesharp