This woman’s hilarious response to a guy asking to buy her underwear is simply perfect
Here’s the great Jayne Sharp – ‘Voice artist. Writer. Buffoon’ – who’s been bothered by a bloke on Instagram offering her large amounts of money to buy her used underwear.
It’s got so bad that Jayne decided to do something about it. Specifically, this, a hilarious video response that is well worth 29 seconds of your time/
Well, a girl’s gotta eat! pic.twitter.com/6Qkyl7V9YD
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) January 18, 2021
Did you see it coming? We didn’t see it coming.
Think I may have just wet mine. Brilliant.
— Tommy Henley Pavilion (@tommyhpav) January 18, 2021
He might want those as well.
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) January 18, 2021
Are you taking bids for those ones?
— rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) January 18, 2021
I’m open to offers.
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) January 18, 2021
And just in case you don’t already, follow Jayne Sharp – @Jaynesharp – on Twitter now! (And on Instagram over here.)
Here’s another @Jaynesharp favourite from a little while back.
I think we’re both ready for my husband to go back to the office.#WFH #TheShining pic.twitter.com/WnYu1kEbEj
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) August 26, 2020
And another!
Just doing my bit… pic.twitter.com/a5ER5f0V0E
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 27, 2020
We’re with @MittenDAmour.
God I love this woman so hard. Follow her, follow her now. https://t.co/pGOgss17FT
— Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) January 18, 2021
Source Twitter @Jaynesharp