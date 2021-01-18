People love this tale of a sympathetic dog and his very out of pocket owner

Here’s a story to warm the heart (and lighten the wallet), a dog owner who apparently seen £300 trying to work out what was wrong with his dog.

Except there was nothing wrong with the dog – thank goodness for that – he was just copying his owner out of sympathy because, well, watch.

The fabulous dog story (and very possibly shaggy dog story) went viral on Reddit after it was shared by MeliaDanae.

Awwww!

For every person who thought it was sympathy, of course, there was another who thought it was taking the piss.

‘”Limp-Limp-Limp. This is you, this is what you look like.” – Doggo’ Yudysseus

And it prompted people to share similar tales of amazing (and occasionally very funny) pets.

‘Kinda have a story like this, my aunty took her parrot to the vet because it had a cough, the vet said parrots don’t get coughs, he’s probably copying you, she went to the doctor and she had cancer. Obviously we dunno if she would have gone the docs anyways but it certainly helped get her to the docs faster, 15 years later both are still great.’ nigella1986 ‘My mam’s dog, a westy now passed sadly, hurt her leg once, couldn’t walk properly and was limping about feeling very sorry for herself. Vets, bandages, tablets, rest lots of pampering, but ultimately nothing serious, just a muscle pull or something. But then, the limp started coming back, went to the vets nothing was found. Limp still persisted … until mam realised she was limping on the wrong leg! Little bugger just decided she wanted more pampering so put on the limp!!’ Bradalax ‘Spent nearly the same trying to figure out why my cat stopped eating, playing, and would just lay on the hall listless… Nothing wrong… Nearest we can figure is she was depressed that the hamster died because she went back to normal when we put the hamster cage back on the table with a small stuffed animal thing that came in a McHappy meal … The fact that it was a fuzzy whale and never moved didn’t seem to bother her, but fair enough – the hamster didn’t ever pay any attention to her either…’ Losingandconfused ‘I recently had an injury that caused me to limp around on crutches for about a month. 3 weeks into it my cat started limping around. Did the same thing. Reinjured myself taking him to the vet…’ Doneuter

READ MORE

Someone complained their puppy was ‘too clingy’ and this vet’s takedown set tails wagging everywhere

Source Reddit u/MeliaDanae

YouTube