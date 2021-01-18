Vaccines, tests and more – 13 lockdown laughs

In spite of the gloomy headlines and continuing lockdown, people have still managed to think of some very funny things to say about the pandemic.

These are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

READ MORE

Lockdown laughs – our 12 new funny favourites

Image Medakit Ltd and Amin Moshrefi on Unsplash