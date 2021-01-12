Lockdown laughs – our 12 new funny favourites

The whole of the UK is watching the vaccine rollout like a hungry person watches a rotisserie chicken – not a hungry vegetarian, obviously.

The government has vowed to get everyone vaccinated by the autumn, but the current timetable isn’t making that look likely.

Vaccines have provided a lot of joke fodder over on Twitter, along with working from home, lockdown exercising and essential travel.

These are our current favourites.

1.

i don’t want the vaccine i want whatever they’ve been giving prince phillip for the past 5 years — sophie (@s0phgrace) January 4, 2021

2.

i just cannot get over this country being so obsessed with closing the borders and controlling immigration and then NOT closing the borders during a pandemic — soph 🍒 (@s0phiem_) January 4, 2021

3.

Going “back to work” at the same “desk” you ate Christmas dinner is going to be a humbling experience to say the least. — Charles (@charlesfare) January 3, 2021

4.

I don't want to go for a walk with someone or watch a boxset ever again after this pandemic — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) January 3, 2021

5.

Chris Whitty warns the worst is yet to come, before inviting Boris Johnson to the lectern. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 11, 2021

6.

Footage of me emerging from lockdown with all the useless gaudy shit I’ve bought online pic.twitter.com/qyFzcwoLJ3 — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) January 11, 2021

7.

lockdown measures are going to have to be tightened starting with Specsavers in Barnard Castle — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 11, 2021

8.

In an effort to tackle the rising infection rates we have moved Newcastle to Carlisle, Bristol and Birmingham are now in Wales, Manchester is a small island in the Irish Sea and Surrey is a city near Reading. pic.twitter.com/eL05Q4zetS — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 11, 2021

9.

Boris Johnson vows to place an “invisible shield” around the elderly and vulnerable, although it’s not yet known whether it’ll be as impenetrable as the one placed around Gavin Williamson. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 7, 2021

10.

11.

This would be a very weird side effect. pic.twitter.com/gNqqyS3ENM — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) January 9, 2021

12.

i have the list of reasons for ‘essential travel’ in front of me and it makes no mention of going to Argos to change the colour of yoUR F**KING YOGA MAT…! pic.twitter.com/zXmAleYGB5 — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) January 10, 2021

READ MORE

Our 14 favourite new jokes about pandemic life

Image Screengrab