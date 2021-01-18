Someone’s invented a wristband to tell your boss if you’re unhappy – only 9 responses you need

Just when you’re thinking things might finally, possibly, eventually be looking up just a little bit, this happens.

Someone invents a wristband that you wear that automatically tells your boss if you’re unhappy.

A wristband that tells your boss if you are unhappy https://t.co/qB6V9E3MLB — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 18, 2021

It’s something called a ‘Moodbeam’ and it’s all about improving your mental wellbeing – of course it is!. The idea it has two buttons, yellow for happy, blue for sad, and your boss can tell how you’re feeling even when you’re working remotely and many miles apart.

Good eh?

No.

And these 9 responses surely sum it up.

1.

Introducing the Amazon FireMe. https://t.co/1H4fqbqMsa — Corey Quinn (@QuinnyPig) January 18, 2021

2.

If you work for a company that makes you wear one of these you are, by definition, unhappy. https://t.co/YIoFBZ2f2x — Ian Rennie (@theangelremiel) January 18, 2021

3.

If you look at this graph it shows you became quite pissy right around the time we tagged you like a cat https://t.co/dtoLLt2NOO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2021

4.

Your company will spend money on anything besides actually paying you more. https://t.co/A9QvKEsbEn — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) January 18, 2021

5.

The only appropriate usage is to press the “unhappy” button, slowly, while making full, prolonged eye contact https://t.co/SrUalFmfdv — Ada Powers (@mspowahs) January 18, 2021

6.

hey since your wristband said you're feeling Great we need you to work 70 hours this week https://t.co/ycvCZ387yj — 🌙alicia🖤 (@trgrrl) January 18, 2021

7.

a tattoo would also suffice https://t.co/5YrOIl3j7Z — Quantum Tweet (@ProsinPlanet) January 18, 2021

8.

This is great. I was feeling weird sending my boss an emoji email everyday https://t.co/vid6a4pbsf — mike (getting worried) (@aniceburrito) January 18, 2021

9.

taking a moment between tasks to breathe, reflect, and press the yellow button on my work-provided wristband to assure my employer that I am feeling happy and content in the middle of a pandemic where I must sit at home and spend eight hours a day doing data entry pic.twitter.com/lvkPyjYpxp — Scott Limbrick (@ScottLimbrick) January 18, 2021

On a practical level there was also this.

This is so useless without context. 😣 *presses Blue button* "Ana, we wanted to check in. Your bracelet registered unhappy." "Yeah, my cat puked on the carpet and I don't want to clean it up." "Can….we help at all?" "Probably not, but. I was unhappy." https://t.co/hgRpYWJoJT — Ana Mardoll (He/Him) (@AnaMardoll) January 18, 2021

In short, this.

This is a terrible idea on so many levels. If I was asked to use one of these at work I would leave as it’s a planet-sized bad management red flag.https://t.co/8dPMQKUaY4 — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) January 18, 2021

And also this.

I don't need a wristband for that. And also hell to the no! Employers should not have access to employee bio data. Employers purchase your labor, not your entire being. — qchapter (@kevinb_us) January 18, 2021

