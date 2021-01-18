Rufus Hound’s live TV takedown of the government over free school meals on Dancing on Ice had everyone cheering

We haven’t cheered this much watching Dancing on Ice since that unfortunate incident with Todd Carty.

It was comedian Rufus Hound who used his appearance on the ITV show’s return on Sunday to tell the government – and the watching nation – exactly what he felt about their policy towards hungry children and free school meals.

He was responding to a question from Philip Schofield about whether he thought his routine was a bit mad.

“Mate, we live in a world where people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, so this is the least mad thing that’s happened to me in a long time!”

Boom.

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

Not everyone appreciated it and Rufus had a message for them too.

To conclude …

