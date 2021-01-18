Rufus Hound’s live TV takedown of the government over free school meals on Dancing on Ice had everyone cheering

We haven’t cheered this much watching Dancing on Ice since that unfortunate incident with Todd Carty.

It was comedian Rufus Hound who used his appearance on the ITV show’s return on Sunday to tell the government – and the watching nation – exactly what he felt about their policy towards hungry children and free school meals.

He was responding to a question from Philip Schofield about whether he thought his routine was a bit mad.

Rufus Hound shaming the government on #dancingonice 👏👏pic.twitter.com/SVxe4jKkBG — Jono Read (@jonoread) January 17, 2021

“Mate, we live in a world where people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, so this is the least mad thing that’s happened to me in a long time!”

Boom.

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

The way Rufus Hound just called out our government for not feeding hungry children, this man has won already #DancingOnIce — lo ♡ (@loisemilyyy) January 17, 2021

Rufus Hound to Pip Schofield on whether his #DancingOnIce routine was crazy.

“Mate, we live in a world where the people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children. This (routine) is the least crazy thing.”

Going in blade first on the Tories on a light entertainment show. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) January 17, 2021

Congratulations @RufusHound. You had us in tears. Utterly deserved. The perfect speech from the loveliest bloke❤️#DOI — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) January 17, 2021

Rufus Hound calling out tories for their decision to not feed hungry children on national television truly is STUNNING #DOI — dani (@_danismith__) January 17, 2021

Rufus Hound calling out our disgusting government live on prime time TV. Perfect #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/QqVeAX5XBu — Rachel West (@RachWest) January 17, 2021

Not everyone appreciated it and Rufus had a message for them too.

To the people who want to be cross with me – you were never going to be my friend. I wish it were different, but such is the world we now live in.

To everyone else, thanks for all your lovely messages. I will try to keep doing funny ice dances for you x — Rufus Hound 💙 (@RufusHound) January 17, 2021

To conclude …

