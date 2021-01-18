Someone complained their puppy was ‘too clingy’ and this vet’s takedown set tails wagging everywhere

Still early we know but hot contender for takedown of the week is surely this.

It’s a response to someone who complained on Quora – no, us neither – that their new puppy was just too clingy and it went viral after it was shared by Redditor beerbellygone.

Oof.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

“I bought some tape and it’s sticky. What do I do?” LeoMarius “Why does this animal want to be my friend?” learnyouahaskell

And there was also this, after lots of people suggested they had the wrong pet.

‘I’ve seen a bunch of people in the comments suggest that this person should get a cat because they are more independent, and I just want to point out how awful an idea that would be. ‘This person is ill suited to be a pet owner in general. While cats are more independent than dogs are, they still require love, care and attention. I wouldn’t trust this person with a fucking goldfish. ‘If this person was to adopt a cat, it’s likely to end up just as miserable as this poor puppy. There is a good chance that it will end up on the streets when the owner realizes that the cat will chew through wires and requires a litterbox that is scooped daily. ‘If someone is this ignorant about the obligations associated with pet ownership, don’t suggest an easier pet for them. Tell them not to get one at all.’ AgitatedBadger

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Image Pixabay