Hugh Grant had the last word on Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ‘happy British fish’

You’ll have seen by now that clip of Jacob Rees-Mogg telling the House of Commons that fish around the UK are happier now because they’re British.

He was responding to citicism from the SNP and its Commons leader Tommy Sheppard wh wanted an urgent debate to tackle the ‘Brexit fishing disaster’.

And it prompted no end of mockery, as you might imagine, the best of which we highlighted here.

The disregard, disrespect and profound stupidity is breathtaking. https://t.co/SUyKFhDGhH — kath 💙🙀😷❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) January 14, 2021

The coughing MP speaks for all of us. pic.twitter.com/UEAPfGy78P — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) January 14, 2021

But the last word goes to Hugh Grant.

