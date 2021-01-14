Jacob Rees-Mogg said fish were now ‘British and happier for it’ – only 7 responses you need

Over at the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg – you remember – has been outlining to everyone the glorious benefits of the post-Brexit world we now live in.

You may have seen the devastating impact Boris Johnson’s deal is having on Britain’s fishing industry (‘angry, disappointed, betrayed’ pretty much sums it up).

But Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons and Brexit cheerleader in chief, was having none of it. With thousands of people facing a devastating impact on their livelihoods, this is the best he could come up with.

‘The key is we have got our fish back. They are now British fish and they are better and happier for it.’

And these are the only responses you need.

To conclude.

And this.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK