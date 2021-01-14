Jacob Rees-Mogg said fish were now ‘British and happier for it’ – only 7 responses you need

Over at the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg – you remember – has been outlining to everyone the glorious benefits of the post-Brexit world we now live in.

You may have seen the devastating impact Boris Johnson’s deal is having on Britain’s fishing industry (‘angry, disappointed, betrayed’ pretty much sums it up).

But Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons and Brexit cheerleader in chief, was having none of it. With thousands of people facing a devastating impact on their livelihoods, this is the best he could come up with.

Jacob Rees-Mogg – “The key is we’ve got our fish back. They are now British fish, & they’re better & happier fish for it.” 😬 Mr Speaker – Obviously there’s overwhelming evidence for that. pic.twitter.com/pTrcEVdr0w — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 14, 2021

‘The key is we have got our fish back. They are now British fish and they are better and happier for it.’

And these are the only responses you need.

1.

Unsold fish are rotting on docks, seafood companies are hitting the wall, but Jacob Rees-Mogg says what matters is that fish are now ‘happier’ because they’re ‘British’ pic.twitter.com/NGjWT4mXag — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 14, 2021

2.

2016: £350 million a week for the NHS 2021: Look at those fucking fish, see how happy they are to be British? 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Pm1Rm2j9d9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 14, 2021

3.

Everything that’s wrong with politics summed up in one video pic.twitter.com/2PUzIWe1IO — Paul Singh (@Paul1Singh) January 14, 2021

4.

5.

The coughing MP speaks for all of us. pic.twitter.com/UEAPfGy78P — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) January 14, 2021

6.

7.

People are mocking Jacob Rees-Mogg for saying fish are happier because they’re British but it’s true. We’re not catching them because we’ve got no one to sell them to. British fish are the happiest in the world by far. https://t.co/eu9mI5rFsa — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 14, 2021

To conclude.

Forget Blue Passports. What matters is that the fish that are rotting on the docks are 'happier fish' as a result of Brexit. Something stinks here, and it isn't just the un-exported catch. https://t.co/OEJ7lxoJs2 — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) January 14, 2021

And this.

Imagine saying something this stupid out loud. https://t.co/Xh40AsQEV6 — Kerry-Anne Mendoza 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TheMendozaWoman) January 14, 2021

