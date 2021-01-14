The Tory London mayoral candidate thinks homeless people can rustle up a £5k mortgage deposit

With the new coronavirus variant and rising infection rates, there are calls to postpone the London mayoral elections yet again, from May to July or August.

It’s going to take more than a few months for voters to forget a recent comment by Tory candidate, Shaun Bailey, who told Inside Housing magazine that – *checks notes*, *checks notes again, to be sure* – homeless people can get a mortgage for planned affordable housing, by saving a £5000 deposit.

When the Guardian tweeted the mortgage story, it picked up a well-deserved flood of ridicule.

These were our favourite takedowns.

1.

In a week where the Tories could REALLY do with some positive PR, along comes the cavalry… https://t.co/Bq6aKahFAd — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) January 13, 2021

2.

3.

4.

whymst do the homeless not simply get approved for a mortgage *adjusts monacle* https://t.co/jMVLtaRyNB — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) January 13, 2021

5.

“The mortgage application thing might be a bit tougher” Is Shaun Bailey really the best candidate the Tories could find to run for London Mayor?https://t.co/HTDBq5Mzv8 — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) January 13, 2021

6.

7.

Twitter:

Matt Hancock is as dumb as a rock hahaha, what a twat.

Shaun Bailey:

Hold my motherfrikken beer dude… https://t.co/FreXXqpdjQ — Nɪᴄᴋ Rʜᴏᴅᴇs (@nick_rhodes_nz) January 13, 2021

8.

Genius, why didn't those sleeping in freezing doorways think of this! https://t.co/tFNYS6wlhx — (@pickledpuffin) January 13, 2021

9.

10.

Shaun Bailey, pictured here outlining his ground-breaking platform to reduce poverty. pic.twitter.com/59qnsb4nO1 — Recreational Dentist (@pbAstronaut) January 13, 2021

11.

Trying to work out if Shaun Bailey is a Labour plant or if he really is this thick. https://t.co/mQwR0fZYQ6 — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) January 13, 2021

In conclusion –

London's fucked if this man becomes mayor https://t.co/x0w5JaqN6e — শাহান | شاہان ✨✊✊✊✨ (@J_Hussain05) January 13, 2021

Source Inside Housing Image Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash