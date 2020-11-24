A Tory MP was just schooled by Martin Luther King’s daughter on the meaning of her father’s words

An early contender for takedown of the day comes courtesy of Conservative MP Ben Bradley, who quoted Martin Luther King to help justify whatever the hell kind of point he was trying to make here. On Twitter, obviously.

And we’re glad he did, but only because it gave Martin Luther King’s daughter, Bernice, the opportunity to spell out the proper context for anyone who might not understand what her father was saying.

And our favourite things people were saying about it.

It’s important to take pleasure in the little things at the moment. The sound of birdsong, or the feeling of a gentle breeze. Or Ben Bradley getting admonished by Dr. King’s daughter for failing to understand her father’s message of peace and tolerance. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) November 24, 2020

Thank you – on behalf of the British people I apologise for Ben Bradley MP. X — Nishat Siddiqi (@nishat76) November 23, 2020

If people started judging Ben Bradley by the content of his character he'd be seriously fucked pic.twitter.com/xlztBgC9Zw — el #BLM (@possiblynotel) November 24, 2020

Ben Bradley MP schooled by Martin Luther King’s daughter after failing at basic comprehension. Boris Johnson’s MPs are a global embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/ZMP4i7dKbw — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 24, 2020

Ben Bradley just can't stop himself from providing me with opportunities to keep sharing this perfect introduction to him by @krishgm: pic.twitter.com/V2uQJPnG7U — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 24, 2020

Ben Bradley rounding off his already stellar nomination for worst MP going by being completely schooled by the daughter of Martin Luther King JR after a ludicrous attempt to bend the meaning of his most famous words https://t.co/qfZdjG4iBG — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 23, 2020

It’s the same Ben Bradley – imagine if there was more than one – who was last week bemoaning the fact that women have a minister for women but men don’t have a minister for men.

Ben Bradley is what would happen if someone tore out the letters pages from an old copy of Nuts magazine and paper mached it into an MP. https://t.co/FOxGf4LfcE — Joshua King ✏ (@JoshKingWrites) November 19, 2020

