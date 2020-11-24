A Tory MP was just schooled by Martin Luther King’s daughter on the meaning of her father’s words

An early contender for takedown of the day comes courtesy of Conservative MP Ben Bradley, who quoted Martin Luther King to help justify whatever the hell kind of point he was trying to make here. On Twitter, obviously.

And we’re glad he did, but only because it gave Martin Luther King’s daughter, Bernice, the opportunity to spell out the proper context for anyone who might not understand what her father was saying.

And our favourite things people were saying about it.

It’s the same Ben Bradley – imagine if there was more than one – who was last week bemoaning the fact that women have a minister for women but men don’t have a minister for men.

