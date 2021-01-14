The Telegraph said Marcus Rashford’s campaigning might be affecting his football – 5 winning responses

To the world of the Daily Telegraph – stick with us – where the paper is concerned that Marcus Rashford’s extraordinary and hugely effective campaigning on behalf of hungry children might be affecting his football.

The paper, where Boris Johnson wrote a column before he became prime minister, suggested the Manchester United star ‘was not at his best’ against Burnley on Tuesday and wondered if all that campaigning (forcing Johnson into U-turn after U-turn and the like) was to blame.

The Manchester United player frequently gave the ball away on Tuesday night after a day spent fighting to protect hungry children. Join our discussion on Marcus Rashford balancing his career and his campaigning in the comments 👇https://t.co/cbSC0fUe6v — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 13, 2021

It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine – well, they did ask people to join in the discussion – and these 5 said it best.

He completed 43 of 48 passes 4 of 6 take-ons and set up the match-winner but sure — Steve Butcher 💙 (@butcher_steve) January 13, 2021

Why don't you just come straight out and tell him to 'Learn his place'? — RegisteredNowhere (@RegisteredHere) January 13, 2021

Marcus Rashford set up the goal that took his team top of the Premier League. He also embarrassed you Tory clowns again 24 hours later 🤡 — Nick Atkin (@NicoSCMP) January 13, 2021

Why don’t you spend more time pointing the finger at this quite frankly awful government instead of an incredible sportsman helping starving children in his time away from the club. @MarcusRashford is my hero 🙏 https://t.co/dABA8ZJCgo — Sam Carter (@samarchitects) January 13, 2021

Writing this as a Liverpool fan – do drop it. This is an awful take on a man who seems to balancing his two public roles rather well. — Robin in Bristol (@robinkellett) January 13, 2021

Just in case you’re wondering exactly how much Rashford’s campaigning has affected his game, the Telegraph article helpfully provided them at the end.

‘The most important statistics do not show a player who has been distracted or drained. After 18 games this season, Rashford has already scored seven goals and this was his fifth assist. Last season, he scored 17 goals in 31 games with seven assists. The year before that, it was 10 goals and six assists in 33 appearances. In 2017/18, it was just seven goals and five assists in 35 games.’

Sounds like the more campaigning he does, the better he gets.

READ MORE

This takedown of Allison Pearson’s question about Wuhan and Covid-19 was simply magnificent

Source Daily Telegraph @Telegraph

Images Marcus Rashford BBC screengrab Boris Johnson Reuters screengrab