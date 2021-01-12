Marcus Rashford has called out the government over its scant food parcels for schoolchildren

It took a sustained campaign from Marcus Rashford to get the government to agree – reluctantly – to keep providing struggling families with free meals for their children while schools were closed, and it now seems the provision falls very far short of the mark.

Someone named Roadside Mum revealed what she had been given for 10 days. It was, frankly, pathetic.

Jack Monroe, who is a food blogger, cookery book author and only too well aware of the difficulty of feeding a family on very little money, took a guess at the value of the sparce provisions.

An educated guess.

To underline the problem, this is what a £30 shop looks like at one discount supermarket.

The shameful haul came to the attention of Marcus Rashford.

Other people were also understandably appalled.

