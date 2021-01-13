This stray dog greeting people as they leave a temple is such a lovely watch

This video of a stray dog greeting people as they leave a temple is just wonderful and may well be the loveliest 26 seconds you watch today.

This stray very good boy greeting devotees as they leave the temple is exactly what I needed today.. We don’t deserve dogs… pic.twitter.com/z8Cf4iQTxP — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 12, 2021

Awww!

He bowed his little head when the first guy did. 💗 — moirawebb (@moirawebb) January 12, 2021

Maybe it’s the monk who used to live there in a new body 🤗 — TalkingRobot (@TalkingRobot_) January 12, 2021

“Go in Peace…but bring back treats” — Steve Bordewick (@BordewickSteve) January 12, 2021

Source Twitter @RexChapman @buitengebieden_