This stray dog greeting people as they leave a temple is such a lovely watch
This video of a stray dog greeting people as they leave a temple is just wonderful and may well be the loveliest 26 seconds you watch today.
This stray very good boy greeting devotees as they leave the temple is exactly what I needed today..
We don’t deserve dogs… pic.twitter.com/z8Cf4iQTxP
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 12, 2021
Awww!
He bowed his little head when the first guy did. 💗
— moirawebb (@moirawebb) January 12, 2021
Maybe it’s the monk who used to live there in a new body 🤗
— TalkingRobot (@TalkingRobot_) January 12, 2021
“Go in Peace…but bring back treats”
— Steve Bordewick (@BordewickSteve) January 12, 2021
READ MORE
Richard Harris’s brilliant tale of revenge has gone viral all over again because it’s so good