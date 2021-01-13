Richard Harris’s brilliant tale of revenge has gone viral all over again because it’s so good

Here’s a fabulous tale from the late, great Richard Harris which has gone viral because it’s so good.

It was shared on Twitter by @wetheirishpod and, well, have a listen for yourself. It’s 90 seconds very well spent.

Richard Harris describes how he once dealt with a British actor who didn't fancy working with the Irish… pic.twitter.com/ABzUGCDOlE — We, The Irish (@wetheirishpod) January 11, 2021

Love it.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This is how we handle things. https://t.co/O4ueqKrrYH — TheAC (@TheAudreyC) January 13, 2021

The brilliant Richard Harris! A man after me own green heart. https://t.co/0ttXjlBgdS — Billy West (@TheBillyWest) January 13, 2021

What a man, what a story. I adore him. https://t.co/yQxVcWllUZ — Alexander Vlahos (@vlavla) January 12, 2021

And you can follow @wetheirishpod – ‘A podcast sharing the more bizarre and inspiring stories of the history of Irish people around the world’ – on Twitter over here.

READ MORE

Russell Crowe had the perfect comeback when someone had a go at Robin Hood

Source Twitter @wetheirishpod