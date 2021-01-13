Richard Harris’s brilliant tale of revenge has gone viral all over again because it’s so good
Here’s a fabulous tale from the late, great Richard Harris which has gone viral because it’s so good.
It was shared on Twitter by @wetheirishpod and, well, have a listen for yourself. It’s 90 seconds very well spent.
Richard Harris describes how he once dealt with a British actor who didn't fancy working with the Irish… pic.twitter.com/ABzUGCDOlE
— We, The Irish (@wetheirishpod) January 11, 2021
Love it.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
This. Is. Awesome. https://t.co/FVU94Augwt
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 13, 2021
This is how we handle things. https://t.co/O4ueqKrrYH
— TheAC (@TheAudreyC) January 13, 2021
The brilliant Richard Harris! A man after me own green heart. https://t.co/0ttXjlBgdS
— Billy West (@TheBillyWest) January 13, 2021
🏆😂😂😂😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💥 https://t.co/rjL7Oapn0q
— Marc Riley ⚽️🍺🐳 (@marcrileydj) January 13, 2021
What a man, what a story. I adore him. https://t.co/yQxVcWllUZ
— Alexander Vlahos (@vlavla) January 12, 2021
Boom! https://t.co/nsQ3eCM30Y
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 12, 2021
And you can follow @wetheirishpod – ‘A podcast sharing the more bizarre and inspiring stories of the history of Irish people around the world’ – on Twitter over here.
READ MORE
Russell Crowe had the perfect comeback when someone had a go at Robin Hood
Source Twitter @wetheirishpod