This hilarious tale of a romantic surprise gone wrong is a proper jaw-dropper

This is just an amazing tale shared by @SalmaSaade on Twitter, a story of a romantic surprise which went wrong for all the right reasons.

Happy 4 year anniversary to when I flew to Edinburgh to surprise Finlay and he flew to Paris to surprise me and this is why we don’t do surprises anymore pic.twitter.com/ZBJ4jCNZ4i — Salma Saade (@SalmaSaade) January 12, 2021

And here’s the full glorious story in four parts …





And just a few of the things people were saying about it after the story went wildly viral on Twitter.

This is the cutest shit I've ever seen. You're like a romcom couple come to life! — Jeanna Louise Skinner (@JeannaLStars) January 12, 2021

Hahaha, this is just beyond words! When's your new romantic dramedy dropping on Netflix? 😂 — Olaf Stando (@olafdoesstuff) January 12, 2021

Watch this space 👀 — Salma Saade (@SalmaSaade) January 12, 2021

Hilarious 😁 btw anyone else reminded of that episode of Friends where Ross flew to London to fight for Emily while she flew back to New York to tell him she loved him? — Roman Luu (@roman_luu) January 12, 2021

Love the "your love is killing the planet" comment. — Paul (@fudpucker74) January 12, 2021

Final word to @SalmaSaade.

thank u all for the lovely responses, please consider supporting the UK’s creative community! My talented friends make amazing art music & theatre: 🎨 https://t.co/745Mq3bgBC @farr_farr_away_ https://t.co/Qwa1GfAztw 🎵 https://t.co/E5ltEYaRR4 @AverageJoeM_ 🎭 @sv_theatre — Salma Saade (@SalmaSaade) January 13, 2021

