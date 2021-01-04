Our 14 favourite new jokes about pandemic life
With a new strain running rampant, as well as a lot of bickering over the best policy for schools, there has certainly been plenty of potential coronavirus-related material flying around, waiting for Twitter’s funny people.
This is what they’ve done with it.
1.
The internet is a cool place where you can watch peer-reviewed trials get dismissed as bullshit and an account set up on Tuesday say “I’m a nurse and all the hospitals are empty covid isn’t real” accompanied with a screengrab of holby city get 5,000 retweets
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 30, 2020
2.
— Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) December 30, 2020
3.
Oxford Brookes vaccine 15% effective and still in bed.
— Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) November 23, 2020
4.
We joke but some loser’s going to turn up for the Oxford vaccine in his college hoodie
— Billie (@_BillieBelieves) December 30, 2020
5.
When COVID is over “Where’s my hug?” guys are coming back in full force. A storm is coming..
— cory snearowski (@corysnearowski) December 30, 2020
6.
And despite having no specific experience, expertise or relevant specialist qualifications, I became a self-proclaimed social media expert in epidemiology #nationallockdown pic.twitter.com/JgBFlatg0J
— TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) January 3, 2021
7.
When this is over I’m never going for a bloody walk again.
— Charlotte Gallagher (@CM_Gallagher) December 30, 2020