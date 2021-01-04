Our 14 favourite new jokes about pandemic life

With a new strain running rampant, as well as a lot of bickering over the best policy for schools, there has certainly been plenty of potential coronavirus-related material flying around, waiting for Twitter’s funny people.

This is what they’ve done with it.

The internet is a cool place where you can watch peer-reviewed trials get dismissed as bullshit and an account set up on Tuesday say “I’m a nurse and all the hospitals are empty covid isn’t real” accompanied with a screengrab of holby city get 5,000 retweets — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 30, 2020

Oxford Brookes vaccine 15% effective and still in bed. — Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) November 23, 2020

We joke but some loser’s going to turn up for the Oxford vaccine in his college hoodie — Billie (@_BillieBelieves) December 30, 2020

When COVID is over “Where’s my hug?” guys are coming back in full force. A storm is coming.. — cory snearowski (@corysnearowski) December 30, 2020

And despite having no specific experience, expertise or relevant specialist qualifications, I became a self-proclaimed social media expert in epidemiology #nationallockdown pic.twitter.com/JgBFlatg0J — TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) January 3, 2021

