This very British tale of a doctor, his outdoor shower and a most unfortunate cat has gone wildly viral

Perhaps I should try and lift your spirits by telling you the tale of one of our anaesthetists during the first wave. Involves nudity. — Rosie C 💙 (@gaswomancometh) January 10, 2021

So, lovely gasdoc is working a lot in ITU with covid patients and has young children who don’t understand social distancing. His infection control strategy was to build an outdoor shower. He lives in rural location. Home, clothes off, outdoor shower, THEN hug the kids. — Rosie C 💙 (@gaswomancometh) January 10, 2021

He purchased a shower cubicle of completely clear glass. Worked perfectly. He’d head home and decontaminate every evening. No one overlooking. All good. — Rosie C 💙 (@gaswomancometh) January 10, 2021

One day his children went to play in the garden and sadly found a dead cat. They told their mum, who posted on a local group and the cat’s owners were found. They wanted to collect their cat and lay him to rest in their own garden. — Rosie C 💙 (@gaswomancometh) January 10, 2021

Dr Gasdoc gets home that evening after a busy, sweaty shift. He is unaware of cat incident. He strips naked and jumps into his outdoor shower (next to his perfectly adequate large house) and gets to work soaping the bits that men need to soap. — Rosie C 💙 (@gaswomancometh) January 10, 2021

Suddenly he gets the sensation that he is being watched. He looks round and sees a vaguely familiar family from down the road holding a very stiff, very dead cat. And watching him perform his ablutions. — Rosie C 💙 (@gaswomancometh) January 10, 2021

This being England, he just says “Afternoon” and carries on. And cat family equally wish him a “Good Afternoon” and go on their way. He later discovers why they were in his garden. — Rosie C 💙 (@gaswomancometh) January 10, 2021

Perhaps the best part of this is that it was never spoken of again. No attempt to explain. Neighbours must still wonder why that man, with an adequate house and lovely family, takes naked showers in the garden. They just pass each other in the road and nod politely. — Rosie C 💙 (@gaswomancometh) January 10, 2021

Everyone needs the welcome distraction of this tale of a literal dead cat, neighbourly etiquette and a butt naked Covid anaesthetist. Thank you @gaswomancometh, the Alan Bennett of our pandemic times 🤣🐈💦 — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) January 10, 2021

This is the most British thing I've ever heard, thanks for bringing some much needed humour today! — Rupert Penwarden (@xray_rupert) January 10, 2021

Oooh, I have a clinical friend who is also stripping on her doorstep every day before she walks in (much to the entertainment of her neighbourhood). Dignity is a luxury one can’t always afford… — Kay Leedham-Green 💙 (@doctorkayleigh) January 10, 2021

This is a belter of a thread… https://t.co/4aIFHFD2rK — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) January 10, 2021

