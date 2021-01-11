A video of a dog climbing up a ladder onto a roof went viral because, well, watch
If you only watch one funny dog video this week then make it this one (also – watch more funny dog videos).
It’s a video of a dog climbing a ladder – a long ladder – to follow its owner up onto a roof and, well, watch.
A genuinely cant believe this is real pic.twitter.com/ltt5WpmwLZ
— euan (@euandonaghy) January 8, 2021
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
I love the other dog at the bottom , his role as spotter " don't worry lad, I will hold the ladder"
— C.A.R.L (@thebeardedC) January 9, 2021
I AM HERE ALSO! https://t.co/hVXbXMEW7H
— Bunsen and Beaker (@bunsenbernerbmd) January 9, 2021
Just 1 question how the fuck did he get back down or is he still up there hahaha haha
— Scottish Cunt (@Stoner_John_02) January 9, 2021
he protec, he says woof, he use the ladder to get on the ʳᵒᵒᶠ https://t.co/9N1WgheMTj
— ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕝𝕠𝕧 & 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕨 🐶 (@PAVGOD) January 9, 2021
I’m not even mad, that’s amazing pic.twitter.com/zd3WQG1Ymi
— Conor (@Conr_Glynn) January 9, 2021
If he didn't have a camera i would have never believed him https://t.co/vTJ0uCVjqv
— Tony X (@soIoucity) January 9, 2021
I don’t see the problem here the red setter was ably footing the ladder and he had at least three paws of contact at all times. Textbook ladder use 👍
— Anthony Stanley (@bluetone1878) January 9, 2021
That’s the funniest thing ever hahahaha https://t.co/sf3VtDwtj0
— Jake Ricken🎅🏿 (@JakeRicken) January 9, 2021
Other dogs like pic.twitter.com/ApffQz2UnG
— •Katie• (@katie11n67) January 9, 2021
And just you can’t believe it can be true either, these people fact checked it and it’s … TRUE
