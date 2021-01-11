A video of a dog climbing up a ladder onto a roof went viral because, well, watch

If you only watch one funny dog video this week then make it this one (also – watch more funny dog videos).

It’s a video of a dog climbing a ladder – a long ladder – to follow its owner up onto a roof and, well, watch.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And just you can’t believe it can be true either, these people fact checked it and it’s … TRUE

READ MORE

‘This dog mocking a Corgi has me in tears’

Source Twitter @euandonaghy TikTok