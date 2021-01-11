A video of a dog climbing up a ladder onto a roof went viral because, well, watch

If you only watch one funny dog video this week then make it this one (also – watch more funny dog videos).

It’s a video of a dog climbing a ladder – a long ladder – to follow its owner up onto a roof and, well, watch.

A genuinely cant believe this is real pic.twitter.com/ltt5WpmwLZ — euan (@euandonaghy) January 8, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I love the other dog at the bottom , his role as spotter " don't worry lad, I will hold the ladder" — C.A.R.L (@thebeardedC) January 9, 2021

I AM HERE ALSO! https://t.co/hVXbXMEW7H — Bunsen and Beaker (@bunsenbernerbmd) January 9, 2021

Just 1 question how the fuck did he get back down or is he still up there hahaha haha — Scottish Cunt (@Stoner_John_02) January 9, 2021

he protec, he says woof, he use the ladder to get on the ʳᵒᵒᶠ https://t.co/9N1WgheMTj — ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕝𝕠𝕧 & 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕨 🐶 (@PAVGOD) January 9, 2021

If he didn't have a camera i would have never believed him https://t.co/vTJ0uCVjqv — Tony X (@soIoucity) January 9, 2021

I don’t see the problem here the red setter was ably footing the ladder and he had at least three paws of contact at all times. Textbook ladder use 👍 — Anthony Stanley (@bluetone1878) January 9, 2021

That’s the funniest thing ever hahahaha https://t.co/sf3VtDwtj0 — Jake Ricken🎅🏿 (@JakeRicken) January 9, 2021

And just you can’t believe it can be true either, these people fact checked it and it’s … TRUE

Source Twitter @euandonaghy TikTok