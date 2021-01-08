This hilarious video of a dad failing to record a 20 second greeting for his son’s 40th is making everyone’s day better
Here’s a minute and a half to make your day better, a video shared by @paulmcdonnell88 of his dad trying to record a 40th birthday greeting for Paul’s brother who lives in Australia.
It’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely to plan, and it’s all the better for it …
Dad had to record a 20 sec video over Christmas for my brothers 40th as he lives in Oz, it took over 7 minutes because he couldn’t get past the word “Hello” without cracking up, if you need cheering up or just want a good laugh, watch it.🤣 pic.twitter.com/TxfeFnunIg
— Paul McDonnell (@paulmcdonnell88) January 7, 2021
The video went wildly viral today and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
If you watch nothing else today then watch this. It is joyous . . . https://t.co/IOPZfPNh4K
— Peter Bowker (@pbowker7) January 8, 2021
I hope that's exactly what you sent your brother. This is just super. Thank you 😁
— ProperFood.ie (@ProperFood_ie) January 8, 2021
Laughed so much watching this I gave myself hiccups. https://t.co/GmamzuO1xV
— Barry Malone (@malonebarry) January 8, 2021
Awh that is brilliant- love how he sounds as if he is about to read the news and then just cracks up laughing 😂
— Maggie Noone (@MaggieNoone) January 8, 2021
The best thing you’ll see today. https://t.co/AS398hDqiV
— Dan Ryan 💙 (@_DanielRyan) January 8, 2021
READ MORE
‘Every single Scandinavian crime drama’ is very funny and so true
Source Twitter @paulmcdonnell88