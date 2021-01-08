This hilarious video of a dad failing to record a 20 second greeting for his son’s 40th is making everyone’s day better

Here’s a minute and a half to make your day better, a video shared by @paulmcdonnell88 of his dad trying to record a 40th birthday greeting for Paul’s brother who lives in Australia.

It’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely to plan, and it’s all the better for it …

The video went wildly viral today and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @paulmcdonnell88