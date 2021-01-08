‘Every single Scandinavian crime drama’ is very funny and so true

You don’t have to have watched a Scandinavian crime drama … actually, you probably do have to have watched a Scandinavian crime drama to enjoy this brilliant video by comedian Alasdair Beckett-King.

It went wildly viral because it’s very funny, brilliantly done, and so, so true.

Every single Scandinavian crime drama: pic.twitter.com/tLXNv45sbU — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) January 6, 2021

Fabulous.

As a a great fan of our crime drama (I'm Swedish): this is entirely accurate 😍 — Adam (@ThatGuy_HS) January 6, 2021

Needs another 57 videos where it's revealed that he wasn't the killer after all, but then eventually that he was and our initial suspicions were correct — Ross Brierley (@ItsRossBrierley) January 6, 2021

Brilliant, absolutely brilliant. Great take. Always love how the super stressed, on-the-edge alcoholic detective goes home at night in bits. Yet still has the time & energy to go round putting on all the lamps & mood lighting to add a dramatic air to the home scene! #nordicnoir — Nels Palmerur (@NelsPalmerur) January 6, 2021

You left out the part where they take a dog sled through driving snow to get to the coroner's office, but when they pull back the sheet to examine the corpse they discover the body is entirely comprised of lingonberry jam. — Amanda but pine scented. (@EyesofSyn) January 6, 2021

Don't forget the part where the murders are either done in some old ritualistic manner or are connected to something that happened many years ago that no one talks about — James Shaddock (@jpshaddock) January 6, 2021

This is clearly not a real Scandi drama, it's far too upbeat and fast-moving. — JJ (@invisible_event) January 6, 2021

And if you think @MisterABK looks familiar, then you might be thinking of this from a little while back, another video which also went viral …

What if Jaws (1975) were set in the North East of England? pic.twitter.com/9tghRTlGBE — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) April 3, 2020

You can follow @MisterABK over on Twitter here and on YouTube over here.

If you want to help keep me in Fair Isle Sweaters and IKEA lamps, consider sending a little money this way:https://t.co/MwQMKqZmEe — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) January 6, 2021

READ MORE

We love this hilarious radio phone-in spoof but it’s a bit too real for comfort

Source @MisterABK