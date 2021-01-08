‘Every single Scandinavian crime drama’ is very funny and so true

You don’t have to have watched a Scandinavian crime drama … actually, you probably do have to have watched a Scandinavian crime drama to enjoy this brilliant video by comedian Alasdair Beckett-King.

It went wildly viral because it’s very funny, brilliantly done, and so, so true.

Fabulous.

And if you think @MisterABK looks familiar, then you might be thinking of this from a little while back, another video which also went viral …

You can follow @MisterABK over on Twitter here and on YouTube over here.

