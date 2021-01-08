The White House tried to wash its hands of the Capitol Hill riots and Mark Hamill spoke for us all

To the White House, where Donald Trump is back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had a statement for the assembled media about the extraordinary riots which shook America and the watching world.

"Those who violently besieged our capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for," claims Kayleigh McEnany of rioters who were incited by the president. She then abruptly walks off without taking questions. Here's the entire event. pic.twitter.com/yl5f2tgYRY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2021

“Those who violently besieged our capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for …We condemn it – the president and this administration – in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable. And those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

And if you thought it struck a different tone to the so-called president’s message on Twitter the previous day, then you’d be right.

Except the journalists at the White House didn’t get a chance to ask McEnany about it because, as you might have just seen, she spun on her heel after issuing the statement and exited without answering any questions.

There were lots of totally on-point responses …

That was a drive by bullshitting. https://t.co/gc5vU38Y2F — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 7, 2021

He…said he loved them and that they're very special. Yesterday. https://t.co/znqW4Odrre — Adam Reilly (@reillyadam) January 7, 2021

She personifies the word 'Orwellian' https://t.co/LxMg5Nf1W8 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 8, 2021

… But none said it better than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Oh PLEASE! Those who violently besieged our capitol are EVERYTHING this administration stands for. Promoted on his social-media for months, supported in person on with an on-site speech. EVERYTHING he has ever said or done since coming down the escalator has been leading to this https://t.co/NW5dD7JqWI — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 7, 2021

Not the first time Hamill’s gone viral with his take on Trump and his administration.

Remember this?

YOU WON AN EJECTION! https://t.co/dR8kAN1Ayn — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 16, 2020

And this.

Oh, and this.

Congratulations, sir! This dignified, statesman-like tweet is the perfect way to counter the book's narrative that you're an impulsive, childish dimwit. https://t.co/VW1uzqu5pr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 6, 2018

