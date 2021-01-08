The White House tried to wash its hands of the Capitol Hill riots and Mark Hamill spoke for us all

To the White House, where Donald Trump is back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had a statement for the assembled media about the extraordinary riots which shook America and the watching world.

“Those who violently besieged our capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for …We condemn it – the president and this administration – in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable. And those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

And if you thought it struck a different tone to the so-called president’s message on Twitter the previous day, then you’d be right.

Except the journalists at the White House didn’t get a chance to ask McEnany about it because, as you might have just seen, she spun on her heel after issuing the statement and exited without answering any questions.

There were lots of totally on-point responses …

… But none said it better than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Not the first time Hamill’s gone viral with his take on Trump and his administration.

Remember this?

And this.

Oh, and this.

READ MORE

Simply 17 glorious times Mark Hamill totally owned Donald Trump

Source Twitter @HamillHimself @atrupar