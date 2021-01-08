This sketch of ‘your aunt’ at the Clap for Heroes is the lift lockdown needed

With all nations of the UK now in lockdown, Clap for Carers has been reignited – that moment at 8pm on Thursdays when people applaud those on the frontline of the coronavirus battle – although it has been renamed ‘Clap for Heroes’.

The news received mixed reactions, ranging from indifference to anger.

Here are a few of the things people had to say about it on Twitter.

Please could I ask you a favour? Instead of clapping for us, could you maybe just stay home for us? And next time, when you have the chance, use your vote for Government who will actually fund the NHS and take care of its staff. Sincerely, NHS staff everywhere 💙#clapforheroes — Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden 💙 (@sbattrawden) January 7, 2021

The new #clapforheroes #clapforcarers is nonsense. In Spring 2020 it was a spontaneous gesture of thanks, in 2021 it's cover for incompetent, cynical tight fisted government.

To be avoided. — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) January 6, 2021

not the easiest day for #clapforheroes, when the temperature is minus 1 and the government's approval rating is minus 17 pic.twitter.com/IZqyJhzed5 — Henry Mance (@henrymance) January 7, 2021

I won’t be doing #ClapForHeroes on a Thursday night. Instead I’ll be staying at home, wearing a mask, staying 2m away from other people and will continue to not ever vote for the Conservative party. Pretty sure the heroes will prefer this to a weekly round of applause. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 6, 2021

How about "Clap for Billionaires"? That way the claps can trickle down to everyone else. This'll definitely work. #clapforcarers #clapforheroes — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongM) January 7, 2021

Whether you’re happy about Clap for Heroes or not, there’s one clear upside, and that’s the return of Will Hislop‘s brutally funny comedy sketches on the topic.

your aunt is back at the #clapforheroes pic.twitter.com/9G2Nu55mZm — Will Hislop (@WillDHislop) January 7, 2021

“I’m in need of a project and I’m all out of jigsaws.” is the best ‘Karen’ threat we’ve ever seen.

People were very happy to see Will’s smug face again – as the character, of course.

This is everything I was hoping for – and then more! 🤣 Thank you, it made my day. — Marco Silva (@MarcoLSilva) January 7, 2021

“We went away at the *correct* time” …😎🐐 — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) January 7, 2021

Oh my god superb — Laura Winter (@lauracwinter) January 7, 2021

There was even a nod from the police.

Will – We’d probably recommend the local council as your first point of contact if your neighbour has dumped their Christmas tree on the street… …but do keep the laughs coming and keep washing those hands 🙌🏾👮🏾#ClapForHeroes — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) January 7, 2021

Because she’s an icon of our time, here are a few more of Will’s videos, featuring “your aunt”.

your aunt at the NHS clap #nhsclap pic.twitter.com/jodnCrG769 — Will Hislop (@WillDHislop) May 7, 2020

your aunt finds out about Cummings at the NHS Clap pic.twitter.com/QX2VVyec8B — Will Hislop (@WillDHislop) May 26, 2020

your aunt sees no-one clapping on Thursday night pic.twitter.com/bhPYHTbBwG — Will Hislop (@WillDHislop) June 9, 2020

One final word from Labour’s Angela Rayner.

Claps = good. Pay rise = better.#ClapForHeroes — Angela Rayner 😷 (@AngelaRayner) January 7, 2021

