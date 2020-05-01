Simply 23 funny things people said about Nigel Farage banging his pan for carers

As you’ll no doubt have seen by now, Nigel Farage has been on Twitter to share video of him ‘clapping for carers’ on Thursday night.

Well, we say clapping for carers. Strictly speaking, banging a saucepan. Of sorts.

Supporting Clap For Our Carers. pic.twitter.com/5X5MA9PXKC — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 30, 2020

It prompted no end of funny comments from people, of which these are our 23 very favourite.

1.

This new Alan Partridge reboot is shit https://t.co/VzMR19EXlB — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 30, 2020

2.

I love Dirty Rotten Scoundrels pic.twitter.com/BUTT6iPGWs — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 1, 2020

3.

You’ve spent your whole career bashing and stoking xenophobia against the people who you’re bashing your shit pan for now. Get back inside, heat up your tin of beans for one and never pretend to support the NHS again. And stop using metal forks in your pan you freak. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 30, 2020

4.

“Look at my cords,

Look how they don’t match shoes,

They clash with jumper too,

My teeth are all yellow. I’ve got a pan,

I’ve got a metal spoon,

Half frog, half racist prune,

A nasty old fellow. I’ll make your stomach turn,

I bought a day return,

To a far-right demo.” pic.twitter.com/xIJtR4NY3G — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 1, 2020

5.

this is like when the murderer does the police appeal for witnesses to come forward — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 30, 2020

6.

Get a non-stick pan you scruffy get https://t.co/lJ0QSFliZI — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 30, 2020

7.

That’s Morse Code for “I. A.M. A. C.O.M.P.L.E.T.E. B.A.S.T.A.R.D.” …. — HuntedTeamNick #BrexitIsACoup #ReJoin (@HuntedTeamNick) April 30, 2020

8.

The puppet outside Timpsons has come to life. https://t.co/IbV6JpyyER — James Allen (@JamesAllen27) April 30, 2020

9.

He’s just following the instructions written on the road. pic.twitter.com/ppCnFAzw8w — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) May 1, 2020

10.

We’re only making pans for Nigel — Avril H-Berrow (@AvrilHarrison3) May 1, 2020

11.

Clapping for carers but at the same time complaining about the number of migrants in the UK 🤔 #clapforkeyworkers https://t.co/R7CS89782d — Nick (@Nclarke30) April 30, 2020

12.

Rupert the Bear. The Twilight Years. https://t.co/WtcnF7k8BF — Katy (@KatyJane_101) May 1, 2020

13.