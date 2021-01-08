Some Brits are refusing vaccines so they can wait for the “English one” – 12 scathing clapbacks

Although the UK is now largely in lockdown, apart from on some outlying islands, the vaccine programme is under way and will probably be the key to returning to something like a normal life. If they can get enough people vaccinated.

One barrier to that is the attitude of some people indulging in a little pharmacological xenophobia.

via Gfycat

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, while developed in Oxford University, was produced by a team made up of 37 nationalitites, and was only approved at the end of December, so has yet to arrive at clinics in large numbers.

Twitter wasn’t impressed by this particular shade of covidiocy.

These were the best reactions we saw.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Lest we forget where the idea of English vaccine exceptionalism came from …

READ MORE

Someone said this 108 y/o woman didn’t deserve a vaccine and the takedown was glorious

Source BBC Image Hakan Nural and Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash