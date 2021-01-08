Some Brits are refusing vaccines so they can wait for the “English one” – 12 scathing clapbacks

Although the UK is now largely in lockdown, apart from on some outlying islands, the vaccine programme is under way and will probably be the key to returning to something like a normal life. If they can get enough people vaccinated.

One barrier to that is the attitude of some people indulging in a little pharmacological xenophobia.

Patients have turned down the chance to have the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine because they want to "wait for the English one", a doctor says https://t.co/iNhFD2Q24X — BBC North East and Cumbria (@BBCNEandCumbria) January 7, 2021

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, while developed in Oxford University, was produced by a team made up of 37 nationalitites, and was only approved at the end of December, so has yet to arrive at clinics in large numbers.

Twitter wasn’t impressed by this particular shade of covidiocy.

These were the best reactions we saw.

“Would you like a lifesaving vaccine?”

“Yes please”

“It’s French”

“No thank you, I would rather die” https://t.co/6RJ79eJEv6 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 7, 2021

I'd say wtf England but good, more vaccine to go round. https://t.co/AXrpqYFnyB — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) January 7, 2021

I reckon we should tell them they all come from other countries and purposefully pronounce the Oxford one in a variety of different accents. https://t.co/IvVx7Y4cPJ — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 7, 2021

BREAKING: Titanic passengers refuse to be saved from the freezing cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean by Argentine boat because they want to "wait for an English one" https://t.co/M7E51bexPv — ☭ (@anSoisialach) January 7, 2021

Can I have their dose of Pfizer? I personally am not insane https://t.co/YPz7elY3gv — Hannah (@teaforpterosaur) January 7, 2021

Add this to the ENORMOUS list of "things that shouldn't surprise me but still manage to". Beyond embarrassing. https://t.co/4SlRCM77j7 — Lucy James (@lucyjamesgames) January 7, 2021

these days if you're a non english vaccine you get thrown in jail https://t.co/eTfTqFPKgd — M (@rosaluxemburgs) January 7, 2021

This country isn’t a real place is it https://t.co/VlKxlti2J3 — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) January 7, 2021

First supplies of the English vaccine are being rolled out https://t.co/UpsJfapoO4 pic.twitter.com/Aur6hNIRup — Davey Jones (@DHBJones) January 7, 2021

Lest we forget where the idea of English vaccine exceptionalism came from …

Reminder that the government wanted a little Union Flag on the vaccine https://t.co/SQqwk9M5fR — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) January 7, 2021

