Munya Chawawa’s parody of the rioters breaching the Capitol is both funny and tragic

One of the most striking things about Wednesday’s insurrection on Capitol Hill was the way the police handled the almost exclusively white rioters, when compared to the treatment of Black Lives Matter protestors.

Some police officers posed for selfies.

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

Others removed barriers and allowed the mob to pass.

Comedian, rapper and singer, Munya Chawawa, brought his biting satire to bear on the situation, and he completely nailed it.

We thought it was another winner. TikTok agreed.

As a bonus, here’s his version of the government’s good news about the vaccine.

Finally, the vaccine announcement we’ve all been waiting for 💉😮 pic.twitter.com/PmD8qKZrsX — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) November 16, 2020

Munya for PM.

READ MORE

Munya Chawawa rinsing Nigel Farage at the pub is the comedy content we all need

Source Munya Chawawa Image Screengrab