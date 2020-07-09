Munya Chawawa rinsing Nigel Farage at the pub is the comedy content we all need

You probably know that Nigel Farage managed to be first into the pub on Saturday, when restrictions were partially lifted.

You may also know that there was uproar because he was definitely still within the mandatory quarantine period after returning from the US.

What none of us really knew, however, was how his arrival might have gone down with the landlord, if that landlord had been brilliant comedian Munya Chawawa.

Well, now we do …

So Nigel Farage tried to come to my pub today…🍺🥴 pic.twitter.com/42o9ziQMHS — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) July 5, 2020

Slick, as always.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

Another masterpiece from Munya Chawawa 😂😂 https://t.co/8tIlRPSLSj — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) July 5, 2020

TV blogger Elliot Gonzalez had this excellent suggestion.

🤣🤣🤣 When this is all over, can someone please make sure that @munyachawawa gets his own TV show. But crucially, let HIM have creative control. https://t.co/cv0iSYQAXG — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) July 6, 2020

Where do we send the petition?

As a bonus, let’s have another look at how he “dealt with” Katie Hopkins.

