A Fox News host tried to identify this Capitol Hill protester and the Daily Show’s response was perfect

Sometimes the best comebacks are also the briefest, and this is a classic of the genre.

It began when Fox News host and other things besides Laura Ingraham took to Twitter to try to identify one of the Capital Hill protesters.

Who is this ? pic.twitter.com/yTADdviJor — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 6, 2021

And Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show had the perfect four word response.

One of your viewers https://t.co/gwrC5Y3qZL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 7, 2021

Boom!

Similar but related was this. It’s Tomi Lahren, a presenter on Fox News spin-off Fox Nation (it’s like Fox News, but no-one’s heard of it).

Source Twitter @TheDailyShow