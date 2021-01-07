Confused Americans thought this protester was called ‘Via Getty’ and it’s niche but very funny

On a grim morning for democracy and much else besides, this unfortunate misunderstanding was a welcome ray of light.

Some very confused Americans misinterpreted what ‘Via Getty’ meant on this picture of a rioter casually walking away with the Congress podium while waving to the camera.

Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/V4spojl40q — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021

And it’s niche but very funny.

Just in case anyone was still in any doubt …

To be clear, “via Getty” is not a person. It just means that this photo comes via Getty Images. https://t.co/SZY4yQ0AlI — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 7, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it this morning.

A little bit of humour… Some people on Twitter think “Via Getty” is the name of a protester as opposed to an acknowledgment that Getty Images own the photos showing the protests… 🙈 pic.twitter.com/s8skXbV95n — Thomas Mairs (@TomMairs) January 6, 2021

Introducing the dumbest people in the history of social media: People On Twitter Think Capitol Protester's Name Is "Via Getty" Because Of The Pictures Posted From Getty Imageshttps://t.co/3MX40evoBG pic.twitter.com/hXVMfZEAwb — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 7, 2021

“We have identified Mr. StockImages. What kind of name is that?” — Foxy Leftist (@FoxyLeftist) January 7, 2021

"Via Getty" means from Getty Images. A reporter at a competing station once reported an 'exclusive' on a suspect's name in a major case. "His name is Fnu Lnu, according to the police report." The sheriff called up "FNU LNU stands for First Name Unknown/Last Name Unknown." https://t.co/rvHl9ZUEol — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 7, 2021

Absolutely losing it over the fact folks think this asshole’s name is “Via Getty” pic.twitter.com/A2e6rmroGD — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) January 7, 2021

I'm hearing whispers that some jerk named Associated Press made things worse? — Charles J Dickens (@itsdickenstime) January 7, 2021

Justice for Via Getty and all others who suffer under oppressive watermarks — kelzor has better things to do (@bloodlesscoup) January 7, 2021

We need to immediately arrest Via Getty and his accomplices Via Reuters and Via Ap https://t.co/yFPWSKZz2P — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 7, 2021

BREAKING: Trump has pardoned Via Getty. — Just T (@tsahara) January 7, 2021

