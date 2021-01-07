Confused Americans thought this protester was called ‘Via Getty’ and it’s niche but very funny

On a grim morning for democracy and much else besides, this unfortunate misunderstanding was a welcome ray of light.

Some very confused Americans misinterpreted what ‘Via Getty’ meant on this picture of a rioter casually walking away with the Congress podium while waving to the camera.

And it’s niche but very funny.

Just in case anyone was still in any doubt …

And just a few of the things people were saying about it this morning.

