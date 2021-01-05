Turns out Pringle lids fit perfectly onto Gü ramekins and your storage will never be the same again

Our thanks to @simonfromharlow over on Twitter for sharing this extraordinary revelation about Pringles lids and Gü ramekins which has left the entire internet shook.

Don’t try to pretend you’re not already planning on doing this just to check if it’s true. But it is, it really is.

And here are just a handful of the many, many things people were saying about it.

And also this.

Not everyone was buying it, though.

Last word to @simonfromharlow.

Source Twitter @simonfromharlow