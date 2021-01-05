Turns out Pringle lids fit perfectly onto Gü ramekins and your storage will never be the same again

Our thanks to @simonfromharlow over on Twitter for sharing this extraordinary revelation about Pringles lids and Gü ramekins which has left the entire internet shook.

Someone on here pointed out recently that a Pringles lid fits those Gü ramekins perfectly and it an absolute snacks game changer pic.twitter.com/PRfXhH3G74 — SfH (@simonfromharlow) January 2, 2021

Don’t try to pretend you’re not already planning on doing this just to check if it’s true. But it is, it really is.

And here are just a handful of the many, many things people were saying about it.

This might well turn out to be the only edifying moment of 2021 – and yes, I feel confident in calling it this early. https://t.co/0mywvWbnI2 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) January 4, 2021

For goodness sake, I have a stack of these, since they were recently on offer at Sainsbury's. I'd stuck them in the dishwasher, ready for recycling. This has potentially changed my life. — Franca (@FrancasTweets) January 2, 2021

This is an incredible discovery. I have tons of the ramekins but no Pringles lids so would need to do an exchange with someone with the reverse problem in order to avoid having to eat 20 packs of Pringles in one go — Gayathri W (@gayathriw) January 4, 2021

I see a website pairing lids & jars. And Tupperware going out of business. https://t.co/pBC8yATevp — Tom Shakespeare (@TommyShakes) January 5, 2021

Can't fit many pringles in that little jar though. 😁 — Gary Barbear 🐻 (@gary_barber) January 4, 2021

Grind them up, then you can just dip your tongue in. — Borderline OK (@Borderline_OK) January 4, 2021

And also this.

Her you go… Nescafé Azera coffee lids seal up part used cans of food perfectly well too… your welcome pic.twitter.com/hu15XnT1am — Steve Crapper (@scrapperuk) January 4, 2021

Not everyone was buying it, though.

Do you know what else fits Gü ramekins perfectly? The recycling bin. https://t.co/WZg528fuX4 — Jason (@jayinbold) January 3, 2021

Last word to @simonfromharlow.

I’m now off to have a long hard think about what sort of absolute TWAT I’ve become pic.twitter.com/iB1HCu3zxZ — SfH (@simonfromharlow) January 2, 2021

