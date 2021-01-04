This fascinating insight into S Korea’s Covid precautions went viral because it’s so different to the UK and US

As the governments of numerous countries including the UK try to get to grips with talking the latest coronavirus wave, this thread about how South Korea treats people entering the country went wildly viral.

It was posted on Twitter by @koryodynasty and is a fascinating read in its own right. It might also be a hugely frustrating one, given how sharply it contrasts with certain other governments you might be able to think of.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

The BBC’s Simon McCoy’s hilarious review of the year went viral because it spoke for us all

Source Twitter @koryodynasty