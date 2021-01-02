The BBC’s Simon McCoy’s review of the year went viral because it spoke for us all
Reviews of the year on telly and elsewhere have been a bit different this time round, for reasons we don’t need to go into here.
But none of them said it better than this special ‘package’ introduced by the BBC’s Simon McCoy which went viral because, well, watch.
Simon McCoy speaking for 7.5bn people here… pic.twitter.com/FerXe7KEy5
— Andrew Roberts 💬🇪🇺 (@AndyMRoberts) January 1, 2021
Yet another reason to love the great man.
Timing was impeccable!. Brilliant.
— John P (@_John_P) January 1, 2021
And it’s not the first time McCoy has nicely summed up the 2020 mood. Remember this?
.@BBCSimonMcCoy really summing up the 2020 mood here… @DeptDefence pic.twitter.com/lG4OcNVcUr
— Jimmy Cannon (@7_Cannon) August 4, 2020
