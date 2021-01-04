Those flat earthers’ 5G conspiracy theories – explained!

Finally, it’s all beginning to make sense, thanks to this handy visual illustration of why flat earthers are affected by 5G and normal people aren’t.

Or, in the words of RandomProgrammerGuy who shared it on Reddit: ‘Stupidityception.’

Here’s the original tweet by @TunaEmren from a while back …

Why flat earthers are affected by 5G, and normal people aren’t. pic.twitter.com/gmDo3rTLQM — Tuna Emren (@TunaEmren) April 26, 2020

… and just three of the things people said about it.

‘So flat earthers perpetually get stupider or are you saying we should bend the earth?’ chknboy ‘Nah, you cant bend the earth.. bend the 5G antennas.’ abdulsamadz ‘Who said flat earther’s have brains.’ YTBryanFc

Source Reddit u/RandomProgrammerGuy Twitter @TunaEmren