These classic album covers reworked for the social distancing era are very cleverly done

These classic album covers reimagined for the social distancing age are just fabulous.

They were done by the good people of Activista, a creative agency over in Los Angeles, to reinforce the importance of staying six feet apart during the pandemic.

Here are our favourite 7 done by Activista (and you can see all of the others in their ‘6 Feet Covers’ project over here) which prompted lots of people to join in with reworked covers of their own.

Source Activista H/T Creative Review