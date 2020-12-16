Simply 27 times James Blunt put a smile on our face on Twitter

Along with being the bloke who sang You’re Beautiful, James Blunt is also now known as the undisputed king of Twitter.

Here are 27 times the great man – ‘Cockney rhyming slang for the good stuff; Proof that one song is all you need’ – helped lighten the load in 2020 and beyond.

1.

Worse must be realising you’re too thick to change the station. https://t.co/p0iN8E7zww — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 4, 2020

2.

Singing “I saw your face in a crowded place” suddenly seems a little dated. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 27, 2020

3.

That day has arrived. You better lube up. https://t.co/Kuk0pz53WR — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 29, 2019

4.

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020

5.

Sorry I haven’t put out new music for a while. Waiting till my balls drop. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 6, 2019

6.

7.

Sadly not. I had a dodgy tummy that night and shat the bed. Do send them my regards. https://t.co/Jap41IHg4Z — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 26, 2019

8.

Ok, team. You can release his family now. https://t.co/AOJp5W8XBA — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 24, 2020

9.

10.

Not if you want to keep them. https://t.co/VMkClWuyPg — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 16, 2018

11.

Omar is the type of person who searches for his name on Twitter and doesn’t find anything. https://t.co/3XeWN0Wuoz — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 29, 2018

12.

Lots of people asking me what I’ve been up to recently. @FayeCarruthers pic.twitter.com/4nGTntOtSR — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 15, 2019

13.