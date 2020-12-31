An MP celebrated Brexit with his cardboard Margaret Thatcher – our 11 favourite cutting responses

The final step in getting Brexit over the line happened on Wednesday, when the deal legislation passed through parliament and received Royal Assent.

One Conservative MP, Sir David Amess, celebrated with his cardboard Margaret Thatcher – and we don’t mean Andrea Leadsom.

There were a couple of problems with his tweet – apart from the glaringly obvious.

She invented the Single Market and liked being at the Top Table so I doubt it David. https://t.co/yDWfo7aNc2 — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) December 30, 2020

Here are some of our favourite reactions.

1.

A. She would have been a Remainer

B. Heaven? https://t.co/DcQPIdCIVT — Mitch Benn🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) December 30, 2020

2.

Now brexit is done our Conservative MPs can do what they've wanted to do for years, go to a travel lodge and bang a cardboard cutout of Thatcher. I love our normal country. https://t.co/P1KAxPTgJP — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 30, 2020

3.

These people are actually mad https://t.co/7kr7DSvX4m — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) December 30, 2020

4.

5.

This is creepy on about 27 different levels https://t.co/u3YXIPRaMo — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) December 30, 2020

6.

I’m not saying the Conservative benches are filled with nut jobs, but the MP who told the audience of TV’s Brass Eye that “cake is a made up drug” keeps a laminated, life size figure of Thatcher in his office, so… https://t.co/vMfUSD0eZX — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) December 30, 2020

7.

2021 in science-fiction: Humanoid AI sex robots 2021 in Brexit Britain: Cardboard Sex Thatcher — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) December 30, 2020

8.

"We didn't really know him. He kept himself to himself. This sort of thing doesn't happen around here"

A neighbour to a TV news reporter. https://t.co/elYjSqyy0U — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) December 30, 2020

9.

tier 26 is this outside ur front door https://t.co/wImwHZsnZQ — george (@georgialtaylor) December 30, 2020

10.

‘Me, the 13th Duke of Wybourne, in a hotel with my Margaret Thatcher life size cardboard cut out. Are they mad?’ pic.twitter.com/ljVxq9W2cT — Briala Sparris (@BrianSpanner1) December 30, 2020

11.

Mrs Thatcher campaigned vigorously to join the EU, publicly stated she thought it would be disastrous to leave it, and would I think have thought it disturbing that anyone would want to keep a life-size cut out of her in his home for God only knows what purpose. https://t.co/Z2EAl1cpNN — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) December 30, 2020

Author and very funny tweeter, Jim Felton summed up Sir David’s contribution to the post-Brexit discourse.

Easily the most deranged Brexit tweet, slid in at the last second for the win https://t.co/rIUyKBc9HY — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 30, 2020

