People doubt a 10-foot plinth will protect the new Margaret Thatcher statue – our 9 favourite responses

It’s 30 years, almost to the day, since Margaret Thatcher left Downing Street, having made her controversial mark as the first woman PM of the UK.

She is to be honoured with a statue in her birthplace of Grantham, Lincolnshire, having been rejected for a spot in Parliament Square – but, as the local newspaper reports here, some precautions will be taken to protect the sculpture.

The statue will be on a 10ft plinth to avoid vandalism https://t.co/VXRM9nXW6J — The Lincolnite (@thelincolnite) November 27, 2020

The very fact that £100,000 would be spent on a statue of Thatcher – or any statue – didn’t go down well.

Lincolnshire has one in six children living in poverty but they’ll flush money away on this ridiculous tribute to a woman who caused untold suffering and misery. https://t.co/yHEML4sI2k — Harriet Williamson (@harriepw) November 28, 2020

It is somewhat proper that £100,000 will be spent unveiling a statue to Margaret Thatcher during a time when the neoliberal orthodoxy she thrust upon the country tells us that we can’t afford to give key workers a pay rise https://t.co/AGHJDalKlU — Liam Young (@liamyoung) November 28, 2020

Previous figures of the former PM have famously not fared very well.

in the 80s someone broke into the wax museum in dublin and sliced off thatcher’s face and left a sword from one of the other exhibits in her . we need more crime like this ! crime can be good ! pic.twitter.com/mXRcPiNwVC — aisling ! ¡ (@aislingonline) May 2, 2020

People weren’t convinced that the tall plinth would achieve its goal, not least because of this:

The Edward Colston statue was set on top of a 10 ft 6 in plinth. https://t.co/Qv57QHsAF8 — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) November 28, 2020

Here are a few more reactions we thought you’d enjoy.

1.

*Ron Howard voice* It did not avoid vandalism https://t.co/V7E7S134Vv — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 28, 2020

2.

1: I think a lot of people will visit Grantham. 2: Most of them will envy pigeons.https://t.co/0tQbT1TpzD — Denis Skinner (@BolsoverBeast) November 28, 2020

3.

Lol. 10ft. They could put it on the fucking moon surrounded by an array of futuristic laser guns and it would still end up getting yeeted into the outer reaches of the solar system. https://t.co/C7DOpYGf5i — ️‍ Mary ChristMax ️‍ (@SpillerOfTea) November 28, 2020

4.

About the depth of a major river. https://t.co/2haYauk5EN — Dr Ben 'Ward Viking' Janaway (@drjanaway) November 28, 2020

5.

And you thought the spoons toilets were a difficult climb https://t.co/nxD07GGMJ2 — xand (@stick2yourpuns) November 28, 2020

6.

7.

I believe what they’ve done there is simply created an element of challenge rather than prevention https://t.co/YIUjrBEp2d — mothman roadkill (@AliceAvizandum) November 28, 2020

8.

9.

I feel like if you need to build a 10 ft plinth to avoid vandals for your shitty statue _maybe_ the person you're making a statue of should not be made into a statue — The VEE awards (@CrystallineVee) November 28, 2020

Author Nick Pettigrew had another prediction about Thatcher’s statue.

"It's weird. Every evening I file down these talons and every morning when I come in they've grown again." pic.twitter.com/e40vTS2Fxf — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 28, 2020

We just hope they get Gillian Anderson to unveil it and do the voice.

READ MORE

BBC News just said Margaret Thatcher was tweeting about the election and it’s the biggest shock so far

Source The Lincolnite Image Screengrab