People doubt a 10-foot plinth will protect the new Margaret Thatcher statue – our 9 favourite responses

It’s 30 years, almost to the day, since Margaret Thatcher left Downing Street, having made her controversial mark as the first woman PM of the UK.

She is to be honoured with a statue in her birthplace of Grantham, Lincolnshire, having been rejected for a spot in Parliament Square – but, as the local newspaper reports here, some precautions will be taken to protect the sculpture.

The very fact that £100,000 would be spent on a statue of Thatcher – or any statue – didn’t go down well.

Previous figures of the former PM have famously not fared very well.

People weren’t convinced that the tall plinth would achieve its goal, not least because of this:

Here are a few more reactions we thought you’d enjoy.

Author Nick Pettigrew had another prediction about Thatcher’s statue.

We just hope they get Gillian Anderson to unveil it and do the voice.

Source The Lincolnite Image Screengrab