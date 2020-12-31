This professor’s brutal message for anyone not wearing a mask is simply devastating

Over on BBC Radio 5 Live, breakfast presenter Rachel Burden interviewed Hugh Montgomery, professor of intensive care at UCL and asked him what’s going on in his London hospital unit right now.

And his devastating response should be made compulsory listening for anyone still refusing to wear a mask (or planning to do anything other than stay at home on New Year’s Eve).

🗣️ “Anyone listening to this who doesn’t wear their mask – they have blood on their hands”. Strong words from intensive care professor @hugh_montgomery, who tells @RachelBurden what’s happening in his unit right now. 🎧 Listen @BBCSounds pic.twitter.com/CsWOf7cdjF — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) December 31, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This was the most shocking interview from the Covid frontline I’ve heard- he sounded at the end of his tether https://t.co/5dhtrgEWRa — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) December 31, 2020

‘I’m sick to the back teeth of this virus as well. I want to see my friends and family and hug them, but we can’t. I’m seeing whole families coming in here now, and anyone listening to this who doesn’t wear a mask – they have blood on their hands.’ – an intensive care professor https://t.co/ty1gufYfxu — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) December 31, 2020

Well, this is fairly traumatising. https://t.co/LkxFndEXyR — Tom McTague (@TomMcTague) December 31, 2020

A rather sobering listen. An intensive care professor describes life on the front line. https://t.co/6Odt75IErM — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 31, 2020

Powerful stuff. Please listen, please share, and please try to get through to a person you know who isn't taking this seriously. https://t.co/WdXIQVzgDg — Russ (@RussInCheshire) December 31, 2020

