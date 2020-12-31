Donald Trump Jr said CNN wouldn’t fact check Joe Biden and the comeback was brutal

To the world of Donald Trump Jr, where the outgoing president’s son accused CNN of admitting it wouldn’t fact check Joe Biden as thoroughly as it did Donald Trump when he takes charge of the White House.

The outgoing president’s son shared an interview which he either didn’t read or didn’t understand – or wantonly misinterpreted – as proof of his point.

Here’s the article.

And here’s what Trump Jr said about it.

And CNN’s fact checker in chief Daniel Dale – who we’ve featured here before with this magnificent fact check of Donald Trump – had the perfect response.

Consider yourself fact checked, Don Jr.

Source Twitter @ddale8 H/T Indy100