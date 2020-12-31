Donald Trump Jr said CNN wouldn’t fact check Joe Biden and the comeback was brutal

To the world of Donald Trump Jr, where the outgoing president’s son accused CNN of admitting it wouldn’t fact check Joe Biden as thoroughly as it did Donald Trump when he takes charge of the White House.

The outgoing president’s son shared an interview which he either didn’t read or didn’t understand – or wantonly misinterpreted – as proof of his point.

Here’s the article.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 CNN reporters admitting they won't cover Biden as feverishly as they did Trump!!https://t.co/5Hn07iBtG0 pic.twitter.com/DxcMVWgEnO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 29, 2020

And here’s what Trump Jr said about it.

CNN “fact checker” admitting that he’s pivoting from fact checking Biden to focusing on “online disinformation,” AKA CNN code for Republicans who use the internet + "congressional leaders" which will almost undoubtedly = congressional Republicans in practice. So predictable 🙄 https://t.co/SzkFuYKIFJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 29, 2020

And CNN’s fact checker in chief Daniel Dale – who we’ve featured here before with this magnificent fact check of Donald Trump – had the perfect response.

CNN will rigorously fact check President Biden. It’s just objective and obvious fact that it takes less time to fact check basically everyone in politics than it takes to do Trump, a staggeringly incessant liar. If you choose to call me biased for stating that fact, feel free. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 29, 2020

I can’t even count how many days I spent writing stories like “Trump makes 25/30/40 false claims at rally.” That doesn’t happen with Biden – as it doesn’t with McConnell or McCarthy or etc. And so, post-Trump, there’s more time to spend on people other than the prez. The end. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 29, 2020

Consider yourself fact checked, Don Jr.

Dude got fact checked about fact checking — Richard Mann (@RichardAMann) December 29, 2020

